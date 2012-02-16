MUMBAI Feb 16 Aegis Ltd, the backoffice services firm of India's Essar Group, is planning to raise between $300 million and $400 million through an initial public offering, the company's global CEO said on Thursday.

Aegis is looking at a likely listing of shares in the United States, the United Kingdom or India, Aparup Sengupta said at an industry event.

The company is planning to raise the funds to expand its business and invest in research and development, but no timeline has been set for the IPO, he said. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)