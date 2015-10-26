* New Delhi expects more than 40 African leaders
* India's $72-bln trade with Africa lags China's $200 bln
* Oil, coal deals eyed by India
* India, Africa make common cause at WTO - minister
By Douglas Busvine
NEW DELHI, Oct 26 India hosts its biggest-ever
Africa summit this week as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to
challenge China's dominance on a continent that is blessed with
vast natural resources and has the world's fastest-growing
population.
New Delhi wants to project its soft power and historical
ties to Africa, in contrast to China's focus on resource
extraction and capital investment that has sparked a backlash in
some countries against Beijing's mercantilist expansion.
Of the 54 countries invited, the hosts expect more than 40
to be represented by their heads of state and government who,
after a series of ministerial meetings, will hold a full summit
on Thursday.
India's trading ties with Africa date back to antiquity and
both found common cause in the struggle against colonial rule.
Yet India's influence faded over the course of the Cold War as
it withdrew into non-aligned isolation.
Now Modi, self-styled chief salesman of a "Make in India"
export drive, wants to capitalise on an economic slowdown in
China to highlight India as an alternative partner for trade and
investment.
"India is the fastest-growing major economy. Africa is
experiencing rapid growth too," Modi told African journalists on
the eve of the summit.
Although India's headline economic growth has overtaken
China's, its economy is one-fifth the size and it lacks the
financial heft to challenge Beijing in a head-to-head contest
for the African market.
"We can't match the Chinese in terms of resources - but any
engagement we do with the Africans at least gives them a
choice," said C. Raja Mohan, a foreign policy commentator at the
Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.
The India-Africa Forum Summit is the third of its kind and,
since the first was held in 2008, two-way annual trade has more
than doubled to $72 billion.
That lags trade between China and Africa, which has exploded
to $200 billion as the world's No.2 economy sucks in oil, coal
and metals to feed its industrial machine.
The world's largest democracy has been criticised by human
rights groups for inviting Omar al-Bashir, the president of
oil-rich Sudan wanted by the International Criminal Court on
charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in
Darfur.
EXPLOITATION AND EXTRACTION
For India, business comes first.
State-run oil company ONGC, which has fields in
Sudan and South Sudan, is on the hunt to buy $12 billion in
foreign assets over the next three years and has identified
Africa as an investment target.
India is also in talks with South Africa to buy coal mines
producing up to 90 million tonnes of coking coal each year to
feed its growing steel industry. South Africa is already a major
coal supplier to India.
Still, India wants its involvement in Africa to be less
transactional than China's, seeking a development partnership
for two regions that account for a third of the world's people,
but seven in 10 of those living in poverty.
"Our partnership is not focused on an exploitative or
extraction point of view, but is one that focuses on Africa's
needs and India's strengths," said Vikas Swarup, spokesman for
the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
Trade ministers from India and Africa are looking to make
common cause at a World Trade Organization ministerial meeting
in Nairobi next month, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
said.
Although India dropped its veto against a WTO deal to
streamline customs procedures a year ago, it remains uneasy over
Western pressure on food stockpiling it says is vital to ensure
its 1.25 billion people don't go hungry.
"India and Africa are on the same page," Sitharaman told
reporters.
