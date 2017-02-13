GANGTOK, India, Feb 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
Decades after farmers on India's plains flocked to the “Green
Revolution”, reliant on chemical fertilisers to drive
agricultural growth, the northeast Himalayan state of Sikkim is
trying its luck with organic farming – a pull for young,
green-minded entrepreneurs who could help get the produce to
market.
Last year Sikkim was declared 100 percent organic by the
Indian government, while across the country, organic farming is
growing rapidly.
India has the world’s highest number of organic producers at
650,000, or over a quarter of the global total, according to the
Europe-based Research Institute of Organic Agriculture.
Abhinandan Dhakal, 28, who lives in Sikkim’s state capital
Gangtok, has invested INR 3.4 million ($50,959) over four years,
as well as his time and energy in laying the foundations for an
organic business growing and selling Peruvian ground apple, or
yacon, a crisp, sweet-tasting tuber.
“I have always been passionate about rural livelihoods,”
said Dhakal, who joined an organisation helping farmers in
Tanzania after finishing his studies in environmental economics.
Two years later, he returned to Sikkim with the ambition of
becoming an agricultural entrepreneur.
To capitalise on Sikkim’s organic status and stand out from
the field, he decided to focus on yacon, a high-value product
that is often eaten raw or consumed for its health benefits in
the form of syrup and powder.
He has taught other farmers in east Sikkim how to cultivate
and sell the tuber.
“Ground apple grows only in hills and has a great demand in
the market, especially outside India,” Dhakal said, noting its
popularity in the Middle East, Europe, Singapore and Australia.
“It is much sought after by the food industry and
health-conscious people as it has a lot of medicinal value,” he
added.
Dhakal’s Shoten Network Group has tied up with marketing
firms in Bangalore and Delhi to sell yacon to retailers and
pharmaceuticals companies both inside and outside India.
He plans to raise his venture's current annual production of
10 tonnes to 200 tonnes next year, by collaborating with more
farmers.
Dharni Sharma, a 33-year-old farmer from Linkey in east
Sikkim, said growing Peruvian ground apple had “brought a
refreshing change”. It is also productive, he said, noting that
1 kg of seed yields 40-50 kg of ground apple, which sells for
around INR 45 per kilo.
Renzino Lepcha, chief operating officer of Mevedir, a
Sikkim-based company that offers farmers services such as export
and processing, said the shift to organic agriculture could lure
back young people who had left for urban centres to find work in
recent years.
“Some are returning to farming with big hopes,” he said.
They include Sonam Gyatso of Dzongu in north Sikkim, who
previously worked for a state security agency. He quit his job
after deciding to focus on organic farming on his four acres of
land. “I think I am doing well, as I now have a livelihood which
I control myself,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
CUT OFF FROM MARKETS
But not all of Sikkim’s farmers are so positive about the
state’s "100 percent organic" label.
Some say they need more help from the state government to
make the niche business profitable for them – especially to
reach markets outside Sikkim where consumers are more willing to
pay higher prices for organic produce.
Suraj Pradhan, a farmer of vegetables and spices in Nemche
in south Sikkim, highlighted the need for cold storage and
advice on improving yields using only organic fertilisers.
Sonam Lepcha in Dzongu in the north of the state, who grows
oranges, ginger and cardamom, said farmers in remote rural areas
had yet to reap the rewards of Sikkim going fully organic.
“We love organic farming but we don’t have a good market,”
he said. “The government has been saying that organic products
from remote villages will be collected by government agencies,
but so far we have not seen it happening.”
Mevedir’s Lepcha said transporting produce to market is a
major challenge because the tiny, landlocked state has no
railway or airport.
“The risk factor is quite high as there are no proper
facilities,” he said. Local farmers lack refrigeration,
processing equipment and packaging materials, while access to
inputs such as organic pesticides and fertilisers is another
obstacle, he added.
However, last March the government launched a $62-million,
three-year programme to develop organic value chains in the
country’s northeast, including Sikkim, intended to help the
region become a major supplier of organic commodities for
national and international markets, Lepcha noted.
Anbalagan, executive director of the Sikkim Organic Mission
who goes by one name, said efforts are underway to establish
cold-storage facilities and improve connections with the rest of
the country, including construction of an airport.
HEALTH-CONSCIOUS
Organic agriculture is growing rapidly in all of India’s
states. The area under certified organic cultivation grew around
17-fold in the decade to 2013-2014, to 723,000 hectares (1.79
million acres).
Claude Alvares, director of the Organic Farmers’ Association
of India, said the growth is higher than reflected in official
records because they leave out some traditional crops grown
without chemicals by small-scale farmers.
“For instance, the value of a single organic crop -
jackfruit - is more than the value of the entire certified
export of organic food from India,” he said.
With growing awareness about health, changing lifestyles and
increased spending capacity in India, experts say the country’s
organic food market has a bright future. A recent government
study predicted its value would reach $1.36 billion per year by
2020.
Indian scholar and green activist Vandana Shiva, who runs a
campaign to make India’s food supply healthier by regenerating
soil, water and biodiversity, believes the whole country should
become 100 percent organic.
That would enable the South Asian nation to save annual
spending of $1.2 trillion on fertilisers and fuel, ward off
social and ecological harm, and avoid another $1 trillion in
damage to health, Shiva said.
According to environmental group Greenpeace, over-use of
chemical fertilisers and pesticides, fuelled by subsidies, has
been a key driver of soil degradation and slowing farm
productivity growth in India – a problem that has also been
acknowledged by the government in recent years.
Shiva said organic farming holds the solution to climate
change and water scarcity.
“(It) increases climate resilience by putting more organic
matter and carbon in the soil which holds more water, thus
addressing drought,” she explained.
($1 = 66.7200 Indian rupees)
