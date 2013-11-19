UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
NEW DELHI Nov 19 India has decided to cancel a scandal-tainted helicopter deal with Anglo-Italian firm AgustaWestland, prejudging the outcome of a meeting on Wednesday between company executives and Defence Ministry officials to discuss the contract, three sources said.
The decision draws a line under a dispute that has embarrassed a government heading into elections under a cloud of corruption scandals, and could re-open the contract to rivals, including United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky Aircraft, EADS' Eurocopter and Lockheed Martin. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Nigam Prusty; Editing by John chalmers and Robert Birsel)
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
BEIJING, March 6 The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 6 East Libyan forces carried out fresh air strikes on Monday and said they were mobilising ground forces as they attempt to win back two of Libya's largest oil ports, military officials said.