Jan 11 A debt restructuring plan for
troubled national carrier Air India has been rejected
by the airline's lenders, the Business Standard newspaper
reported on Wednesday, as bankers refused to take a stake in the
loss-making airline.
A consortium of banks with exposure to state-owned Air
India, rejected a proposal to convert 60 percent of the
carrier's $4 billion debt into long-term loans and accept the
balance in equity, the report said citing unnamed sources.
"We are not in a position to take any haircut," the unnamed
chairman and managing director of a public sector bank involved
in the discussions was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Banks are reluctant to accept dividend-paying equity in the
airline given its unprofitability, the report said.
The 26-member consortium, led by State Bank of India
and including IDBI and Bank of Baroda
, in November gave broad approval to its financial
restructuring, a source told Reuters.
Rising oil prices, high taxes of jet fuel and a fierce price
war driven by high competition has hurt profitability of Indian
airlines, with private carrier Kingfisher Airlines
also struggling to repay creditors.
India's aviation ministry proposes to provide 330 billion
($6.4 billion) rupees to Air India by 2017 as part of the
government's 12th Five-Year Plan, according to a working group
report seen by Reuters last month.
A government report in December said the total debt of
India's airlines is expected to hit $20 billion in the year
ending March. Air India is seen contributing more than half of
the projected total losses of $3 billion for the industry in
2011/12, the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation has said.
($1 = 51.7050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)