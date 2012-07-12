(Adds comments from traders, background)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, July 12 Ailing national carrier Air
India has invited banks to bid for underwriting roles
in a sale of 74 billion rupees ($1.34 billion) of
government-guaranteed bonds, a document seen by Reuters showed.
The sale would be the biggest corporate bond sale guaranteed
by the government, and is part of India's commitment to
resuscitate the country's flag carrier through a $5.8 billion
government bailout.
Despite the size, traders said Air India will not struggle
to sell the 19-year bonds, given they would offer a higher yield
than federal bonds of similar maturity while providing the same
government "unconditional and irrevocable guarantee."
"(The) majority of the issue will go to the hands of big
institutions like the provident funds and insurers as it has a
central government guarantee," said Mohan Shenoi, president of
group treasury and global markets at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Air India is seeking to sell the debt via a private
placement of bonds, which will replace existing bank loans. The
bonds will be re-payable in five equal instalments starting in
the 15th year from the date of allotment, the document showed.
The airline is looking to pay a coupon that will offer a
spread over a government security of similar maturity, but will
be subject to an overall cap of 9.50 percent per year, according
to the document.
Traders expect the carrier could end up pricing the deal at
around 9.25 percent. By comparison, India's federal 2030 bonds
are trading at 8.50 percent.
Dealers also pointed out that utility Damodar Valley Corp
sold 44 billion rupees of 15-year government-guaranteed bonds at
9.51 percent in March.
Indian airlines are reeling under a combined debt load of
$20 billion and annual losses of $2 billion, with a weak rupee
adding to their already-hefty fuel costs.
All but one of India's six big airlines lose money. Air
India is in a particularly chaotic situation, having suffered
through a recent pilot strike and cancelled flights.
($1 = 55.4175 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Anand Basu)