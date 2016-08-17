(Writes through with new comments from CEO)
By Arunima Banerjee and Rishika Sadam
BENGALURU Aug 17 Budget airline AirAsia India
said on Wednesday that it planned to gradually expand its fleet
and network in India as it seeks to boost its small share of a
fast expanding domestic market.
The airline, a tie-up between Malaysian carrier AirAsia Bhd
and India's Tata Sons conglomerate, said it planned to
add a seventh Airbus A320 jet to its fleet and bring the south
Indian city of Hyderabad into its network of destinations by
September.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, AirAsia India's
Chief Executive Amar Abrol said the airline was looking to
expand further and that it would be investing significant sums
of money in the future.
The company also has international expansion in mind, but
its focus for now is to increase its fleet size to 20, Abrol
said in an interview with Reuters.
"We are evaluating right now, we are in the midst of
finalizing a roadmap for 20. As soon as that's done, our team
will work on international plans," he said.
Under new rules, domestic airlines can fly overseas as long
as they deploy 20 aircraft or 20 percent of capacity in India,
whichever is higher. Airlines previously had to wait five years
before they were permitted to fly on foreign routes.
AirAsia India and its rival Vistara - a tie-up between the
Tata Group and Singapore Airlines Ltd - are rushing to
expand fleets so that they can fly overseas sooner and vie with
local rivals such as Jet Airways (India) Ltd and
state-owned Air India Ltd which already fly
internationally.
He said a natural fit for the company would be to expand to
destinations in the east within around four hours flying time of
India's major cities.
Low-cost carriers in India such as SpiceJet and
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd's IndiGo also fly overseas but
mainly on short-haul routes.
Wadia Group-owned GoAir earlier this week also won
government clearance to fly on some overseas routes.
(Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath/Keith Weir)