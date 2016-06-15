BRIEF-Imperial names J.R. Whelan SVP, Upstream
* B.P. Cahir appointed executive advisor to Chairman, Exxon Mobil Corporation
NEW DELHI, June 15 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet approved a new national civil aviation policy on Wednesday, a government source said, sending airline stocks higher.
The policy is expected to tweak a key rule that prevents Indian airlines from flying overseas unless they have operated for at least five years and have a fleet of 20 aircraft.
Details were not immediately available ahead of a government briefing later. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* B.P. Cahir appointed executive advisor to Chairman, Exxon Mobil Corporation
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Caterpillar Inc will move its global headquarters to the Chicago area from its longtime home in central Illinois this year, the company said on Tuesday, as it continues to grapple with weak demand for its earth-moving equipment.
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, Jan 31 U.S. East Coast refiners are on a Brazilian crude buying spree, market sources say, displacing West African cargoes as producers such as Royal Dutch Shell and Norway's Statoil sell rising output from fields off Brazil's coast.