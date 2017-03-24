(Adds police registering case against lawmaker)
NEW DELHI, March 24 Indian police said on Friday
they were launching an investigation into a Hindu-nationalist
lawmaker a day after he acknowledged hitting an Air India
official 25 times with his sandals in a row over a business
class seat.
The state carrier and other airlines said they would bar
Ravindra Gaikwad from flying after the fracas which has
triggered a debate on the behaviour of members of the political
elite, and calls for a no-fly list for unruly passengers.
Gaikwad, from the Shiv Sena party, allies of India's ruling
BJP, did not apologise for Thursday's confrontation and told
reporters he had been badly treated.
"I hit him 25 times with my sandals ... I hit an Air India
employee ... Let them complain," he said in a video clip
published by the Hindustan Times.
"I won't apologise. It's their fault ... For what? When I
have not made any mistake, why should I repent?," Gaikwad told
NDTV.
He said his office had booked a business class seat for him
on a Pune-Delhi flight, and he was angry when he failed to get
one.
He refused to leave his seat in protest after the plane
landed and said he hit an Air India official who came on board
to try and persuade him to move.
Air India said that service did not have any business class
seats and Gaikwad's refusal to leave had delayed other flights.
Delhi Police said they had registered a preliminary case
against Gaikwad on Friday.
"We are transferring the case to our Crime Branch for a
thorough investigation," special commissioner Dependra Pathak
told reporters.
Air India and the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) - a
body that includes India's biggest carrier IndiGo, owned by
InterGlobe Aviation, Jet Airways, SpiceJet
and Go Air - said on Friday they had barred Gaikwad
from their flights.
"Such customers are not welcome on our carriers and we seek
the support of the government and security agencies to enforce
... a 'no fly' list," FIA added in a statement.
The incident triggered outrage on social media where
#RavindraGaikwad was a top trending topic on Friday.
"This is how lawmakers make mockery of rule of law," said
Twitter user Yashwant (@yashwant_7).
(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Mayank Bhardwaj; Additional
reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Susan Thomas and Andrew
Heavens)