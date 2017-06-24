NEW DELHI, June 24 India will build a second
international airport near its capital city in the next four to
five years, costing an estimated 200 billion rupees ($3.10
billion), the government announced on Saturday, to meet
explosive growth in passenger traffic.
The Noida International Airport near New Delhi will be built
from scratch in phases and is expected to cater to 30-50 million
passengers per year (MPPA) over the next 10-15 years, the civil
aviation ministry said in a statement.
Air travel in India, one of the world's fastest-growing
aviation markets, has boomed in the last decade as it opened up
to competition, ticket prices were slashed and the number of
people wealthy enough to travel swelled.
Air traffic in New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International
Airport is expected to reach up to 91 MPPA in next three years
and touch its peak handling capacity of 109 MPPA by 2024, the
statement said, highlighting the need for a second airport near
the capital city.
"We have granted in-principle approval for a greenfield
airport at Jewar (Greater Noida) to cater to the growing flying
requirements of NCR," Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi
Raju said in a tweet.
NCR, or the National Capital Region, encompasses Delhi and
several surrounding districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and
Rajasthan states.
The new airport in Greater Noida in northern Uttar Pradesh
state, will be 72 kms (about 45 miles) away from New Delhi's
Indira Gandhi International Airport. The 3,000 hectare (7,400
acre) airport will have one runway in its initial phase, adding
three more in subsequent phases.
The state government along with Yamuna Expressway Industrial
Development Authority will bear the land procurement cost.
Contracts for this public-private partnership project will be
awarded after competitive bidding, the statement said.
Most of India's 40 largest airports will exceed their design
capacity within a decade based on projected growth rates,
consultancy CAPA estimates, with Mumbai and Chennai fast
approaching saturation.
India's government plans to open 50 disused airports by
2020, and has given approval for 18 greenfield airports.
Delays in acquiring land, as well as the inability of
debt-laden domestic airport operators such as GMR Group and GVK
to invest, have stymied expansion proposals.
For the full statement, please click: bit.ly/2tFE1CG
($1 = 64.4800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Ros Russell)