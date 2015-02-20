(Adds details on Sikorsky)
BENGALURU Feb 20 Airbus Helicopters said on
Friday it is in talks with Indian companies including Mahindra
and Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Tata
Group to jointly make military helicopters, to comply with rules
aimed at helping the local defence industry.
The company, part of Airbus Group, is offering to
build its light utility AS550 Fennec and the medium lift EC725
for India's armed forces, which are heavily dependent on an
ageing fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.
"We are in the selection process, talking to different
industries to form a JV (joint venture)," Rainer Farid, a senior
Airbus Helicopters executive told Reuters on the sidelines of
the Aero India airshow in Bengaluru on Friday.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India"
initiative, foreign contractors used to selling directly to New
Delhi must form partnerships with local companies and transfer
more of the work to help to develop the country's defence
industry.
India last year scrapped the planned acquisition of 197
light utility helicopters so that it could launch a new
competition reserved for domestic companies that form joint
ventures with foreign suppliers.
In addition to Airbus, other firms including U.S.-based
Sikorsky Aircraft and Russian Helicopters are also expected to
bid for the order.
"We are willing to partner with Indian companies to supply
light utility helicopters to the Indian military," Goldie
Srivastava, spokesman for Sikorsky's parent company United
Technologies Corp, said.
Srivastava also said the company would be interested in
participating in the bidding process for supplying 123
multi-role S-70B Seahawk helicopters to the Indian navy once the
tender opens.
State-run Hindustan Aeronautics is the only Indian company
producing helicopters, meaning that global defence firms are
likely to have to partner with a private company building a
product for the first time and from scratch.
Airbus executive Farid said that was a concern. "It is a
tough task because you need to establish your vendors here which
are not as existent as in other countries," he added.
Foreign ownership in joint ventures in India's defence
industry is limited to 49 percent, but foreign companies say
majority ownership would speed up India's drive for its own
manufacturing base and ensure quality.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Miral
Fahmy and Jane Merriman)