BANGALORE Feb 7 Boeing Co is in talks with Indian carriers Jet Airways, SpiceJet and Air India to replace their 737 aircraft with 737-MAX models, its vice-president for sales in Asia Pacific said on Thursday.

"737 has been the mainstay of domestic aviation in India... All these airplanes will be replaced some day and the replacement for that is MAX," Dinesh Keskar told Reuters in an interview. "We are in conversations with the airlines here."