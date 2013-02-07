BANGALORE Feb 7 India's agreement to buy 126
Rafale fighter jets from France's Dassault Aviation is
of the "highest priority" in India's budget for the upcoming
financial year that begins in April, Air Chief Marshal N.A.K.
Browne said on Thursday.
India picked the Rafale jet for exclusive negotiations over
a year ago after a hotly contested bidding war with rival
manufacturers, but is still to finalise the $10 billion deal.
The deal would not be signed during a visit of French
President Francois Hollande to India next week, a diplomatic
source said on Wednesday.
