BANGALORE Feb 6 India's purchase of French Rafale fighter jets are not delayed because of New Delhi's budget cuts this year, including those affecting defence, Defence Minister A.K. Antony said on Wednesday.

India picked the Rafale fighter jets, made by Dassault Aviation, in 2012 and price negotiations are proceeding.

Antony was speaking at an air show in the southern Indian city of Bangalore. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Ananthalakshmi Ananthsankar; Editing by Ron Popeski)