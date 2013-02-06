BANGALORE Feb 6 An Indian Air Force contract,
jointly bid for by Rockwell Collins Inc and a unit of
Tata Power, is expected to be worth $150 million to
$200 million, the India head of the U.S. avionics and
electronics company said on Wednesday.
"I don't know the exact number because it is a competition.
As of today we estimate it to be anything between $150 to $200
million," Ram Prasad, managing director of Rockwell Collins
India, said in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of an
air show in the Indian city of Bangalore.
Rockwell Collins said earlier on Wednesday it would provide
the technology in the contract to supply radio equipment to the
Indian Air Force, while Tata Power's engineering unit would be
the prime contractor.