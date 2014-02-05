Feb 5 (Reuters) -

* Price for 900 MHz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi rises 59 percent from floor price by day 3 of India airwaves auction - government data

* Price for 900 MHz band mobile phone spectrum in Mumbai up 72 percent from floor, higher by 54 percent in Kolkata

* Positive demand for slots in Delhi in 900 MHz spectrum band, in 1800 band in Assam, Bihar, West Bengal - government

