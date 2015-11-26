MUMBAI Nov 26 India's eastern state of Bihar
sent shares in breweries and liquor firms down as much as 10
percent on Thursday after the country's third-most populous
state said it was considering a ban on alcohol, prompting
concerns that others could follow.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was re-elected this month
after his anti-government alliance defeated Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), told reporters the
ban could come in effect from early next year.
Alcohol has been traditionally frowned upon in India for
religious and cultural reasons, but a growing middle class has
made the country a booming market for drinks makers, and only a
handful of districts and states have an outright ban, including
Gujarat, Modi's home state. The southern state of Kerala is
introducing limits on alcohol sales.
Shares in United Spirits were down 4.5 percent at
around 0945 GMT, while distiller Radico Khaitan was
down 5.8 percent, against a 0.6 percent gain in the broader
Mumbai market. United Breweries earlier dropped almost
3 percent, before recovering some lost ground.
"More than the obvious financial impact, this is a
directional negative if rest of the state governments emulate
Bihar and Kerala, in our view," analysts at brokerage house
Motilal Oswal said.
Bihar has a population of around 100 million, more than
Germany's. In the run-up to state elections, Kumar had reached
out to women voters, who had led protests against rising alcohol
consumption, promising them he would ban alcohol, if re-elected.
It was not immediately clear whether a possible ban would
include all alcohol or be limited to homemade or country liquor.
