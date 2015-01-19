MUMBAI Jan 19 Indian drug manufacturer Alkem
Laboratories has appointed Nomura and Axis Capital as lead
bankers for a planned 15-18 billion rupees ($242.88-$291.45
million) initial public offering, five sources involved in the
process told Reuters.
Alkem is expected to soon file for the IPO with Securities
and Exchange Board of India, according the sources, who declined
to be named as the proceedings have not been made public.
Local media reports had last week reported Alkem was
considering a listing.
"We are planning to file the prospectus with the regulator
soon," said one of the sources.
Alkem, Nomura and Axis did not respond to queries seeking
comments.
Mumbai-based Alkem has sales revenues of more than $500
million, according to its website. The company has seven
manufacturing facilities across the country.
($1 = 61.7600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM and Abhishek Vishnoi Editing by Rafael
Nam)