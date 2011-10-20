MUMBAI Oct 20 Investors including a fund
managed by Morgan Stanley and the Government of Singapore
Investment Corp are in separate talks to buy a Mumbai
property from Indian textiles firm Alok Industries for
about $200 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
The company has been looking to sell a building and the land
it sits on in central Mumbai, said the sources, who declined to
be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Sunil Khandelwal, chief financial officer of Alok
Industries, told Reuters that the company is in sale talks for
the assets with several funds, but no decision has been made.
Both Morgan Stanley and GIC declined to comment.
Other Mumbai textile firms including Bombay Dyeing
, Century Textiles , Provogue India ,
and Arvind Ltd are also trying to sell or develop real
estate assets in India's financial capital, where office towers
have sprouted on the sites of former textile mills.
Private equity investment in Indian property is down
slightly this year to about $784 million, from $817 million at
the same time last year, data from VCCircle.com, an industry
tracker, showed.
Domestic fund houses including Kotak Real Estate Fund,
IndiaReit and ASK Investments are all in the process of raising
funds totalling about $1 billion, fund officials have told
Reuters.
