BHUBANESWAR, Sept 26 India's state-run National
Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has issued a tender to export
300,000 tonnes of alumina for delivery in 2013, company sources
said on Wednesday.
The last date for submission of bids is Oct. 16 and the
deliveries will be made in batches between January and December
next year.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, has sold
330,000 tonnes of alumina for deliveries in 2013, earlier this
month, to a Singapore-based buyer at 16.07 percent of the LME
aluminium price on an FOB basis.
