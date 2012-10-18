MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian cement maker Ambuja
Cements Ltd reported higher profits in the
July-September quarter, coming off a low base and helped by
higher sales, but missed market estimates.
Ambuja, controlled by Switzerland's Holcim Ltd,
the world's second-largest cement producer, reported a 78
percent increase in net profit to 3.04 billion rupees ($57.48
million) for the July-September quarter from 1.71 billion rupees
in the same period a year ago.
Net sales at India's third-largest cement maker were up 20
percent at 21.68 billion rupees over the same period.
Analysts expected profits of 3.34 billion rupees on revenue
of 21.94 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Estimates.
($1=52.8850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Greg Mahlich)