July 24 Indian cement maker Ambuja Cements Ltd
reported a 31 percent fall in profit for the
April-June quarter, on lower volumes due to a slowdown in home
building and infrastructure projects in India.
Ambuja, controlled by Switzerland's Holcim Ltd, the
world's second-largest cement producer, reported net profit of
3.24 billion rupees ($54 million) for the quarter ended June 30
versus 4.69 billion rupees a year ago.
Net sales at India's third-largest cement maker were down 8.6
percent at 23.46 billion rupees over the year-ago period.
Analysts expected profits of 3.4 billion rupees on revenue of
24.5 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 59.7650 Indian rupees)
