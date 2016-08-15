NEW DELHI Aug 15 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi gave his backing to a new inflation target in a major
speech on Monday, saying his government had brought down
consumer price growth from double digits under the last
government.
Delivering his third Independence Day address, Modi backed
the 4 percent inflation target, within a range of 2 percentage
points either way, that had been agreed with outgoing Reserve
Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.
The government formally "notified" the medium-term inflation
target just before Rajan held his final policy meeting on Aug.
9. Figures last Friday showed inflation nudging over 6 percent,
outside the target range.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Nidhi Verma)