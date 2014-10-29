(Corrects typo in company name Anrak in paragraph 4)
SINGAPORE Oct 29 India's Anrak Aluminium is
optimistic of securing government approval to mine bauxite in
three to four months, a company official said on Wednesday,
possibly ending a three-year wait.
"We are hopeful of getting approval in three to four
months," Hariharan Mahadevan, president of projects at Anrak,
told an industry conference in Singapore.
The mine, located in the southeastern state of Andhra
Pradesh, will have an annual capacity to produce 1.5 million
tonnes of bauxite, used to make alumina which then goes into
producing aluminium.
Its alumina refinery should be in place by April 2015, while
the second phase will include a smelter, Mahadevan said. Anrak
is a joint venture between Penna group of industries and Ras Al
Khaimah Investment Authority, according to the company's
Facebook page.
Vedanta Aluminium, which has been struggling to source
sufficient bauxite to feed its 1 million tonnes per year alumina
refinery in Odisha state, is also hopeful of an improvement in
the supply of bauxite.
Billionaire Anil Agarwal, the founder of London-listed
Vedanta Resources that controls Vedanta Aluminium, told
reporters on Tuesday that the government of Odisha has assured
him of adequate supplies in the next three to four months.
