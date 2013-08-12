NEW DELHI Aug 12 Car sales in India fell an annual 7.4 percent in July, an industry body said on Monday, the ninth straight month of fall, as rising fuel costs and high interest rates continued to keep demand subdued.

Automakers sold 131,163 cars in India last month, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Sales of motorcycles fell 1.5 percent in July to 809,312 vehicles, while truck and bus sales were down 14.9 percent at 55,301 vehicles. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)