UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Dec 17 India's competition watchdog is investigating anti-competitive practices by carmakers, the country's corporate affairs minister Sachin Pilot said in a written reply in parliament on Monday.
The three-year-old Competition Commission of India (CCI), which has become increasingly assertive, in June levied a record fine of more than $1.1 billion on 12 of the country's biggest cement companies for price fixing. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources