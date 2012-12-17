MUMBAI Dec 17 India's competition watchdog is investigating anti-competitive practices by carmakers, the country's corporate affairs minister Sachin Pilot said in a written reply in parliament on Monday.

The three-year-old Competition Commission of India (CCI), which has become increasingly assertive, in June levied a record fine of more than $1.1 billion on 12 of the country's biggest cement companies for price fixing. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Dan Lalor)