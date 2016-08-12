NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's Supreme Court handed a
reprieve to the auto industry on Friday, ruling that new diesel
vehicles can be allowed on the streets of the national capital
as long as a 1 percent "green" tax is paid.
The news was welcomed by the auto industry after a series of
lower court rulings banned diesel vehicles, both new and old, on
concerns that their exhaust fumes were contributing to Delhi's
deepening air pollution crisis.
The Supreme Court allowed the registration of large diesel
vehicles with an engine capacity of 2 litres or more in Delhi
and the surrounding National Capital Region, according to Harish
Salve, a lawyer connected to the case.
India's highest court will decide later on whether to impose
the so-called green cess on diesel vehicles with smaller
engines, Salve added.
The Supreme Court had temporarily banned the sale of large
diesel cars in Delhi last year and said it was mulling the
additional tax, potentially hitting the sales of carmakers such
as Toyota Motor Corp, Mahindra & Mahindra and
Tata Motors.
Pravin Shah, CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra Motor, welcomed the
Supreme Court ruling in comments to financial news channel
CNBC-TV18.
In a recent ruling, India's top environmental court ordered
the authorities to remove all diesel vehicles over 10 years old
from the capital's streets.
Court-ordered restrictions on diesel vehicles, which experts
say cause worse air pollution than other engine types, are often
contradictory and poorly enforced in India, leading the industry
to complain over lost sales and high compliance costs.
Shares in Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki
India, all ended the day higher on Friday, following
the ruling.
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Douglas Busvine;
Editing by Euan Rocha)