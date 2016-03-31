NEW DELHI, March 31 India's Supreme Court on Thursday extended a ban on the sale of large diesel cars in New Delhi until the next hearing of the case.

It did not immediately say when it would hear the case next. The existing ban, aimed at combating toxic smog in India's capital, was until Thursday.

Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur, one of the three judges hearing the case, said the court would consider whether to impose an environmental cess on the sale of diesel cars in New Delhi.

New Delhi's ban on new diesel cars has unsettled the industry, its salesmen and investors, who warn the uncertainty surrounding it could derail a tentative recovery in auto sales. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)