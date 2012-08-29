UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI Aug 29 India's government has approved a 230 billion rupee ($4.13 billion) eight-year plan to spur electric and hybrid vehicle production, the country's heavy industries secretary said on Wednesday, with a target of 6 million vehicles by 2020.
New Delhi will provide around 130 to 140 billion rupees of that total, with corporates providing the remainder, S. Sundareshan told reporters.
Headed by Mahindra & Mahindra's Reva brand, India has a nascent electric vehicles industry, but other local players such as Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp have embarked on hybrid and electric products. ($1 = 55.7275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources