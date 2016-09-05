(Repeats Friday's story, no changes to text)
* Ford to source more parts locally, tweak existing models
* Some Western brands struggling in India, China
* India remains a key market for Ford in Asia Pacific
By Aditi Shah and Paul Lienert
NEW DELHI/DETROIT, Sept 2 Ford Motor Co
has shelved plans to produce a new compact car family designed
mainly for emerging markets like India and China, industry
sources said, reflecting disappointing sales of mainstream
models in the world's fastest growing car markets.
India and China were expected to be the main manufacturing
hubs for the new B500 range, slated to begin production in 2018
and to include a premium sedan, hatchback and sport utility
vehicle (SUV), two sources with direct knowledge of Ford's plans
told Reuters.
The automaker had also planned to build its new models in
Brazil, Russia and Thailand, one of the sources said.
Ford's decision, communicated to its suppliers in July,
follows a similar move by General Motors to postpone the
launch in India of a new $5 billion family of compact vehicles.
Ford is now planning to redesign the EcoSport, Figo and Figo
Aspire in India in 2020-2021, according to two separate U.S.
sources familiar with Ford's plans.
Its more ambitious B500 programme, though, is on ice because
of muted demand for some small and mid-sized hatchbacks and
sedans in India and China, where SUVs and "crossovers" combining
the hatchback and SUV have proved increasingly popular.
The cost of upgrading plants to produce the new cars would
also be prohibitively high, the first sources said.
All of the sources declined to be named as they have not
been cleared to discuss the plans publicly.
Ford declined to comment on the development.
"We are constantly evaluating opportunities to better meet
the needs of consumers and do not comment on speculation about
future product programmes," a Ford spokesman said in a
statement.
SHIFT TO SUVS
That said, Ford has invested over $2 billion in India and
plans to spend more to set up a global engineering centre in the
southern city of Chennai that will help tweak products for the
local market and more swiftly adapt to changing consumer trends.
The carmaker is also ramping up exports, including to
Europe, to maximise usage of its two plants in India.
"India is a key market for us in Asia Pacific," said the
spokesman, adding that the carmaker is committed to introducing
new products and technologies in the South Asian nation.
But instead of the bigger plan for the key markets of India
and China, Ford will focus on updating existing models and
develop and build more SUVs and crossovers, moving away from
sedans and hatchbacks, the U.S. sources said.
That would allow the carmaker to boost profit margins.
"The global shift to crossovers makes competing in small
cars a tough proposition for GM and Ford," said Sam Fiorani,
vice president of global vehicle forecasting at U.S.-based
AutoForecast Solutions.
"It makes more sense for them to refresh older products now,
harness lower development costs in China in the mid-term, and
move toward small crossovers over the long haul."
Chinese buyers have flocked to SUVs, as they grow wealthier
and are often restricted to one vehicle in major cities, at the
expense of contracting sedan sales.
SUV sales rose 52 percent last year, although a glut of new
model launches in the segment is already leading to discounts
and lower margins.
Growing competition in the small SUV segment from local
Chinese carmakers is also putting more pressure on pricing.
SETBACK FOR "MAKE IN INDIA"
The retreat by Ford and GM is a setback for India's "Make in
India" push to become a global manufacturing powerhouse,
including in the auto sector.
Retooling the assembly line to build the B500 vehicles at
Ford's plant in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home
state, would have meant an investment of more than $100 million
and created manufacturing jobs as it cranked out more cars.
Ford and GM have struggled to crack emerging markets in
Asia, where competition from Japanese, South Korean and now
Chinese automakers is fierce.
GM shut production in Indonesia owing to its modest market
share, and Ford also plans to close its operations in the
Southeast Asian nation, as well as in Japan and Australia.
Dearborn-based Ford is now looking at each country in the
region in terms of long-term profitability opportunities, said
another source familiar with Ford's plans, while noting India
remains a tough place to make money.
India's passenger car market, where sales rose 7 percent
last fiscal year to 2.8 million units, is dominated by Maruti
Suzuki and Hyundai Motor Co with their
extensive line-up of cars and vast dealer networks.
Maruti and Hyundai control two-thirds of the market whereas
Ford's share in India, set to be the world's third-largest car
market by 2020, has stagnated at about 3 percent.
Until Ford finalises an alternative plan, the shift in
strategy could leave gaps in its car portfolio in India, that
today sits at the two ends of the price and size spectrum.
In the meantime, Ford is increasing its focus on driving
down costs by sourcing more parts locally and using more common
features across models to achieve economies of scale.
