NEW DELHI Oct 10 Car sales in India are expected to rise just 2 to 4 percent this fiscal year to next March, down from an earlier forecast of 10 to 12 percent, industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Monday.

However, commercial vehicles are forecast to grow at 13 to 15 percent, up from the earlier forecast of 12 to 14 percent, SIAM said.

Demand for cars in the world's second-fastest growing auto market after China has been dented in recent months by high fuel prices, rising interest rates and vehicle costs, with many first-time buyers plumbing for motorcycles or scooters. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)