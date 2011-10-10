NEW DELHI Oct 10 Car sales in India are
expected to rise just 2 to 4 percent this fiscal year to next
March, down from an earlier forecast of 10 to 12 percent,
industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)
said on Monday.
However, commercial vehicles are forecast to grow at 13 to
15 percent, up from the earlier forecast of 12 to 14 percent,
SIAM said.
Demand for cars in the world's second-fastest growing auto
market after China has been dented in recent months by high fuel
prices, rising interest rates and vehicle costs, with many
first-time buyers plumbing for motorcycles or scooters.
