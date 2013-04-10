NEW DELHI, April 10 Car sales in India are forecast to grow between 3 percent and 5 percent in the current financial year, an industry body said on Wednesday, following the first drop in sales in a decade in 2012/13.

Sales of trucks and buses are seen growing 7-9 percent in 2013/14 which began on April 1, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said. Motorcycle sales are seen growing by 6 percent to 8 percent. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Miral Fahmy)