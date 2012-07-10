* Lowers car sales growth f'cast to 9-11 pct from 10-12 pct
earlier
* Cuts FY13 commercial vehicles sales f'cast to 6-8 pct
* Higher costs, slower economic growth weigh
* Industry betting on festive season demand
(Adds details, quotes)
By Anurag Kotoky
NEW DELHI, July 10 An Indian automobile industry
body on Tuesday slightly lowered its car sales growth forecast
for the year ending next March, as higher costs and slower
economic expansion impinge on demand.
But the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)
hoped demand would revive later in the year.
Car sales for the current fiscal year are expected to rise
9-11 percent, the group said, lower than the 10-12 percent
growth it had forecast in April.
Car makers are struggling to achieve double-digit sales
growth targeted by the industry as Asia's third-largest economy
grows at its slowest pace in nine years, hurting a sector that
has been one of the best performers over the past decade.
The federal budget raised factory gate duty on cars from
April 1, pushing up prices, although it did not impose a feared
tax on diesel vehicles. Sales of diesel cars have soared in
recent months, thanks to government subsidies that make the fuel
around 50 percent cheaper than petrol.
Many local carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki,
Tata Motors and Toyota Motor's Indian unit
have temporarily reduced production in the last few weeks as the
slowdown began to bite.
In June, companies sold 155,763 cars, an annual growth of
8.3 percent, but the lowest sales volume since October last
year. For the quarter ended June, sales were up just 5.2
percent, far lower than the new annual forecast range.
Industry executives defended the new sales forecast.
"Fuel prices have come down moderately, interest rates are
not going up, the government is under tremendous pressure to
come up with reforms, we think it is kind of reasonable," SIAM
President S. Sandilya told reporters.
Vishnu Mathur, director-general of the industry body, said
he expected demand to revive during the festive season that
begins in September and peaks in November after the Hindu
festival of lights.
The industry body lowered its sales forecast for trucks and
buses, expecting it to rise 6-8 percent over the current fiscal
year, lower than the 9-11 percent it had predicted in April. It
maintained its sales growth forecast of 11-13 percent for
two-wheelers.
Breakneck domestic car sales growth over the past few years
has attracted the who's who of the world's biggest car makers,
including Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG to
spend billions of dollars setting up factories in the country.
But demand for cars fell for the first time in three years
last July and slumped by the most in over a decade in October as
high interest rates and rising fuel costs deterred buyers,
typically reliant on loans for purchases.
Leading automobile stocks were trading positive. Top
carmaker Maruti Suzuki was up 1.2 percent, Mahindra & Mahindra
was up 0.6 percent, while Tata Motors gained 2.4
percent in a broader market that was up 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy;
Editing by Ron Popeski)