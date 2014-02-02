* From Honda to GM, firms target growing rural auto sales
* Overall India market heading for second year of decline
* Maruti dominance bolstered by grip in country areas
By Aradhana Aravindan
MUMBAI, Feb 3 For global automakers, the dusty
backroads of rural India could be the new El Dorado.
As economic torpor suffocates demand for new cars in India's
megacities, incomes are growing faster in small towns and
country areas. That's pushing the likes of General Motors
and Honda Motor Co to fan out in search of buyers in
places where fewer than 20 people in every thousand own a car -
for now.
Standing firmly in the way are strong home-grown brands.
With local services plentiful and repairs cheap, Maruti Suzuki
India Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, and
Tata Motors Ltd dominate the rural vehicle market
where foreign automakers are seen as expensive and distant.
Foreign companies showing cars at the Delhi auto show,
starting on Wednesday, have already poured billions of dollars
into factories, product development and marketing in India's
once-booming car market.
Still, no foreign car maker has a share of more than 6
percent in India's passenger vehicle market aside from South
Korea's Hyundai Motor Co with 15 percent.
Car makers see success in rural areas as vital, as slow
economic growth, high interest rates and rising fuel prices mean
overall sales are headed for their second straight year of
decline. Though the need for rural sales has been recognised,
success could yet prove illusory.
Japan's Honda entered India nearly two decades ago but will
still have only 170 dealerships by end-March, compared with
market-leading Maruti's current 1,300. Of the 60 sales outlets
Honda plans to open in India in the fiscal year that starts in
April, 43 will be in small towns.
"It's very easy to travel once in three-four years to a
place 100 kilometres away to buy," said Jnaneswar Sen, senior
vice president of sales and marketing at Honda India. "It
becomes a bit of a hassle for the customer to travel 100 or 150
kilometres every few months to get the car serviced."
Like most foreign carmakers in India, however, Honda is seen
as a premium brand, beyond the reach of price-sensitive rural
buyers. To expand its potential market, Honda last year launched
the entry-level Amaze sedan, which starts at about 520,000
rupees ($8,300) and has helped it nearly double its market share
to 4.7 percent.
Smaller towns and cities account for nearly two-thirds of
Amaze sales, the company said.
"Smaller towns and rural areas are a gold mine that foreign
automakers are yet to tap efficiently," IHS Automotive analyst
Anil Sharma said.
"One of the prerequisites for any automaker to be successful
in rural areas would be availability of after-market services.
Since the population is more dispersed in rural areas, what we
probably need is services like mobile workshops."
Selling foreign cars to rural India remains tough. Deepanshu
Rai, who lives in Raigad, a small town about 100 kilometres from
Mumbai, said he never considered buying a foreign model when he
bought his first car about 10 months ago, an Alto 800 hatchback
made by Maruti.
"If you buy a foreign brand, it won't have a service centre
everywhere. You may have to travel far even for a small issue,"
said the 22-year-old Rai, who works for a mapping company.
MIGHTY MARUTI
For Maruti, the opposite is true. Founded in Gurgaon,
outside the Indian capital of New Delhi in 1982, Maruti accounts
for nearly one in two new cars sold in India.
Though it has drawn on the small-car knowhow of Japan's
Suzuki Motor Corp, its majority shareholder, Maruti is
seen as so home-grown that in the 1980s, the word "Maruti" was
used generically to mean any car.
On narrow rural roads, its cheap small cars jostle for space
with Mahindra's sturdy utility vehicles, tractors, motorbikes
and bullock carts, with foreign models scarce. Spare parts,
including fakes, are cheap and ubiquitous, and mechanics
everywhere can fix a Maruti, keeping maintenance costs down.
Maruti's deep rural penetration has helped it defend its
market share amid the industry's two-year downturn. That's
despite the onslaught of new models launched by foreign rivals.
Next in line will be Nissan Motor Co's relaunched
low-end Datsun brand. At the Delhi auto show Datsun will
showcase a hatchback to compete with Maruti's Alto 800, which
starts at 280,000 rupees.
Areas with populations of less than 10,000 people account
for 31 percent of Maruti's sales so far in the fiscal year that
ends in March, said Mayank Pareek, Maruti's chief operating
officer for marketing and sales, adding the company began a
heavy push to target rural buyers five years ago.
"Unlike urban markets, in the rural markets customers are
very loyal. So you get a big first-mover advantage," he said.
General Motors has been selling cars in India since 1996. It
has a market share of just 3.5 percent and 273 dealerships,
increasing to 300 by the end of the next fiscal year. Most of
the new outlets will be in smaller towns and rural areas, said
P. Balendran, vice president at GM India.
"With higher growth expected in rural areas as compared with
the metros, we expect the share of rural markets in our overall
sales increasing in the future," he said.
One thing that is certain in the push by global car makers
beyond India's big cities is more choice for the growing number
of rural buyers. Until a few years ago, many rural buyers
essentially had just one choice to make - the colour of their
Maruti 800, the hatchback predecessor to the Alto.
Krishnakant Shinde, a farmer in Gove, a village about 250
kilometers from Mumbai, says he was the first in his village to
buy a Volkswagen AG when he upgraded last October to
a Vento sedan from a Maruti Swift Dzire entry-level sedan.
Volkswagen, which has market share of just 2.25 percent in
India, said it doesn't plan new outlets in the country this
year. But it opened a dealership in Satara, a regional hub about
15 kilometres from Shinde's home, about two years ago.
"Volkswagen the company wasn't new to me, but I didn't buy
earlier as I was worried about spare parts and servicing," said
Shinde, a sugar cane and dairy farmer.
"Now, since they have opened a showroom and service centre
in Satara, I decided to buy."