BEIJING Dec 7 General Motors Co said on
Monday Kaher Kazem will become head of its India unit effective
Jan. 1 after the current chief, Arvind Saxena, retires at
year-end.
Kazem, a 46-year-old Australian executive who became GM
India's chief operating officer in August this year, is
recognaised within the automaker for strong performance in
leading GM's Uzbekistan opertions from 2012, company sources
have said.
His appointment comes as the automaker is expanding in
India. GM announced in July that it would invest $1 billion over
the next few years to turn India into a global export hub and
increase its market share with its Chevrolet brand.
(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)