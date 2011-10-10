NEW DELHI Oct 10 Car sales in India fell 1.8 percent in September, an industry body said on Monday, as rising interest rates and vehicle costs hurt demand in the world's second-fastest growing auto market after China.

Indian automakers sold 165,925 cars in September, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Sales of trucks and buses, a key pointer to the country's economic activity, rose 18.05 percent to 70,634 in September, SIAM said.

Demand for cars had shrank in July for the first time in nearly three years. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)