NEW DELHI Oct 10 Car sales in India fell 1.8
percent in September, an industry body said on Monday, as rising
interest rates and vehicle costs hurt demand in the world's
second-fastest growing auto market after China.
Indian automakers sold 165,925 cars in September, according
to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile
Manufacturers (SIAM).
Sales of trucks and buses, a key pointer to the country's
economic activity, rose 18.05 percent to 70,634 in
September, SIAM said.
Demand for cars had shrank in July for the first time in
nearly three years.
