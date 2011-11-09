NEW DELHI Nov 9 Car sales in India fell 23.8 percent in October, the biggest monthly fall since December 2000, an industry body said on Wednesday, as high interest rates and vehicle costs drove down demand for the fourth consecutive month.

Demand for cars in India, world's second-fastest growing auto market after China, shrank in July for the first time in nearly three years, and monthly sales have fallen since.

Indian automakers sold 138,521 cars last month, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Sales of trucks and buses, a key pointer to the country's economic activity, rose 18.5 percent to 61,800, SIAM said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)