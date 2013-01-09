NEW DELHI Jan 9 Car sales in India fell 12.5 percent year-on-year in December, the second consecutive monthly fall, as high interest rates and rising ownership costs slashed demand in a once-booming market.

Automakers sold 141,083 cars in India in December, according to data released on Wednesday by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Sales of motorcycles rose 4.8 percent in December to 844,113 vehicles. Truck and bus sales were 62,786 vehicles during the month, down 13 percent. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)