NEW DELHI Nov 9 Car sales in India rose in October for the first time in three months, an industry body said on Friday, as festive season demand helped offset rising costs of ownership.

Automakers sold 172,459 cars in October, up 23.1 percent from a year earlier, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Sales of motorcycles rose 6.7 percent to 936,122 vehicles. Truck and bus sales stood at 66,722 vehicles during the month, compared with 62,013 a year earlier. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)