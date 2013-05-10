NEW DELHI May 10 Car sales in India fell an annual 10 percent in April, an industry body said on Friday, beginning a new financial year on the same sour note that saw annual sales fall last year for the first time in a decade.

Automakers sold 150,789 cars in India last month, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), as sluggish economic growth and high ownership costs continued to weigh on demand in the once-booming market.

Sales of motorcycles fell 2.1 percent in April to 843,889 vehicles, SIAM said, but truck and bus sales were up 0.8 percent at 56,678 vehicles. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)