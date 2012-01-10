NEW DELHI Jan 10 Car sales in India are
expected to grow by an annual 0-2 percent in the current
financial year that ends in March, the Society of Indian
Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Tuesday, as it cut its
growth forecast for the third time this year.
Car sales in India grew 30 percent in the previous fiscal
year but are down 2.3 percent in the current fiscal year so far,
reflecting high interest rates, rising fuel prices and increased
input costs for manufacturers.
The industry body has already cut its car sales growth
forecast twice this year, slashing it to 2-4 percent in October
from its initial forecast of 16 to 18 percent.
SIAM raised its sales growth forecast for commercial
vehicles to 18-20 percent from 13-15 percent.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)