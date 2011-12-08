NEW DELHI Dec 8 India's auto industry may just break even in the fiscal year that ends in March 2012, a senior director of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Thursday.

The industry body would revise down its sales outlook for the fiscal year from 2-4 percent growth currently, Sugato Sen added, without providing details.

Car sales in India rose an annual 7 percent in November, the first monthly rise in five, as the industry rebounded from fourth consecutive monthly falls and the biggest drop in over a decade in October.

Maruti Suzuki, the country's top automaker, may see a fall in sales volumes over the fiscal year to March, its chairman told Reuters last month. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)