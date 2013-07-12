July 12 Car sales in India fell an annual 9 percent in June, an industry body said on Friday, as demand continued to suffer due to rising ownership costs and sluggish economic growth.

Automakers sold 139,632 cars in India last month, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), with demand dropping for the eighth straight month.

Sales of motorcycles fell 9.2 percent in June to 799,139 vehicles, SIAM said, while truck and bus sales were down 13.5 percent at 56,197 vehicles. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jijo Jacob)