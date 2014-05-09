UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 9 Sales of passenger vehicles in India fell 9.5 percent in April from a year ago, according to data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, an industry body. The following are domestic sales for various vehicle categories - April 2014 April 2013 Pct change Passenger cars 135,433 150,737 -10.15 Utility vehicles 40,680 40,570 0.27 Total passenger vehicles* 188,541 208,341 -9.50 Commercial vehicles 43,080 56,683 -24.00 Scooters 329,680 261,475 26.08 Motorcycles 911,908 843,909 8.06 Total two wheelers** 1,304,447 1,168,100 11.67 * Passenger vehicles include cars, utility vehicles and vans ** Two wheelers include scooters, motorcycles and mopeds (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources