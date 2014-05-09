May 9 Sales of passenger vehicles in India fell 9.5 percent in April from a year ago, according to data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, an industry body. The following are domestic sales for various vehicle categories - April 2014 April 2013 Pct change Passenger cars 135,433 150,737 -10.15 Utility vehicles 40,680 40,570 0.27 Total passenger vehicles* 188,541 208,341 -9.50 Commercial vehicles 43,080 56,683 -24.00 Scooters 329,680 261,475 26.08 Motorcycles 911,908 843,909 8.06 Total two wheelers** 1,304,447 1,168,100 11.67 * Passenger vehicles include cars, utility vehicles and vans ** Two wheelers include scooters, motorcycles and mopeds (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)