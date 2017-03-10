UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeats to widen distribution) MUMBAI, March 10 India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 9.01 percent in February compared with the year-ago period, according to data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday. February Pct Change y/y Domestic passenger vehicle sales 255,359 9.01 Domestic passenger car sales 172,623 4.90 Commercial vehicle sales 66,939 7.34 Two-wheeler sales 1,362,045 -0.01 (Reporting by Swati Bhat)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources