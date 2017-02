NEW DELHI Aug 10 Car sales in India fell 15.8 percent in July, an industry body said, as higher interest rates, rising fuel prices and vehicle costs crimped demand in the world's second-fastest growing major auto market.

Indian automakers sold 133,747 cars in July, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) released on Wednesday.

Sales of trucks and buses, a key pointer to economic activity, rose 23.7 percent to 64,241 vehicles in July, SIAM said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)