U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
July 1 Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in June:
June 2012 June 2011 Pct change Total sales 64,341 66,358 -3 Domestic sales 41,026 39,272 4.5 Passenger vehicles 17,244 21,994 -21.6 Nano 5,605 5,452 2.8 Exports 6,071 5,094 19.2
NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude sales by the company's British Jaguar and Land Rover businesses. (Reporting by Aditi Shah in MUMBAI; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Not likely to make May 7 runoff - poll (Adds poll showing Fillon not making May 7 knockout vote)
Feb 3 Last March, three months before Britons voted to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union, then Prime Minister David Cameron asked Daily Mail proprietor Lord Rothermere to fire the newspaper's editor, Paul Dacre. The press baron, descendant of the family which did more than any other to create the British tabloid press, refused, and did not even tell Dacre of the request until after the result of the referendum. The incident, reported by the BBC, has not been denied by