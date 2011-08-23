UPDATE 2-Syngenta sees ChemChina takeover closing in Q2
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
MUMBAI Aug 23 India's Aventis Pharma , a unit of French drugmaker Sanofi , is close to buying the over-the-counter business of unlisted Universal Medicare for about 5 billion rupees ($109.5 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the development said on Tuesday.
The deal, which covers about 30 brands sold by India-based Universal Medicare, is expected to be signed in a day or two and would boost the French company's over-the-counter business in India, the sources said.
Earlier, the Economic Times reported that Sanofi was in advanced talks for a strategic tie-up with Universal Medicare, which makes popular codliver oil capsules brand Seacod.
A Sanofi spokeswoman declined to comment, while officials of Universal could not be reached immediately for comment by Reuters.
($1 = 45.66 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Tony Munroe)
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
* Application has been submitted to bursa malaysia securities on feb 8 for withdrawal of co's listing status from official list of bursa securities Source (http://bit.ly/2kqAJAu) Further company coverage:
* CAC 40 up 0.5 pct, outperforming peers (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)