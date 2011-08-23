* Deal expected to be signed in a day or two- sources
By Kaustubh Kulkarni
MUMBAI, Aug 23 India's Aventis Pharma ,
a unit of French drug maker Sanofi , is close to buying
the over-the-counter business of Universal Medicare for about 5
billion rupees ($109.5 million), two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
A deal, which covers about 30 brands sold by unlisted
India-based Universal Medicare, is expected to be signed in a
day or two and would boost the French company's over-the-counter
business in India, the sources said.
The products included in the deal have annual sales of 1
billion-1.15 billion rupees, the sources said.
"Sanofi's OTC business in India was quite nominal ... and
the products are profit making," one of the sources said,
declining to be identified because the details were not yet
public.
Over-the-counter products made by Indian firms have been
acquisition targets for multinational drug companies looking to
expand their footprint in the fast-growing market.
The over-the-counter products segment in Indian is valued at
roughly 20-30 billion rupees and is growing at 17-18 percent
annually, faster than the 12-15 percent growth in the broader
pharmaceutical sector, according to ICICI Securities analyst
Siddhant Khandekar
"Sanofi has been looking for OTC brands and this is just
like grabbing an opportunity for them," he said.
"Issues related to prescriptions and advertising do not
affect this segment," he said.
In December, British consumer goods company Reckitt
Benckiser agreed to buy privately-held Indian firm Paras
Pharmaceuticals, which makes a number of medications, for about
$726 million.
In May, Johnson & Johnson agreed to buy several
over-the-counter medicines sold in Russia from India's JB
Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd for about $260
million.
Earlier, the Economic Times reported that Sanofi was in
advanced talks for a strategic tie-up with Universal Medicare,
which makes popular cod liver oil capsules brand Seacod.
The acquisition has a medium-term non-compete clause for
Universal Medicare and also involves the transfer of related
marketing and distribution operations to Aventis Pharma, the
sources said.
A Sanofi spokeswoman declined to comment, while officials of
Universal could not be immediately be reached for comment.
Shares of Aventis Pharma, which have gained 6.2 percent this
year, compared to a 12.4 percent drop in the broader India
healthcare index , were trading down 1.4 percent at
2,034.05 rupees at 0607 GMT in a weak Mumbai market on Tuesday.
Aventis Pharma reported net profit of 2.31 billion rupees
for the year ended December 2010 on net sales of 10.85 billion
rupees.
($1 = 45.66 rupees)
(Editing by Tony Munroe)