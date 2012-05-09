NEW DELHI May 9 All but two major airlines in India have defaulted on paying airport charges, Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh said on Wednesday.

Indigo, the only profitable airline in the country, and privately-held Go Air have not defaulted on airport payments, Singh told lawmakers in a written reply.

The government has initiated legal action against Kingfisher Airlines "towards dishonour of the cheques submitted" by the carrier, while Jet Airways and Spicejet have been served notices on overdues, Singh said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)